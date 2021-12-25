Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers safety Antavious Lane (34) returns an interception for a touchdown against Ball State in the camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA;Georgia State Panthers safety Antavious Lane (34) hits Ball State running back Carson Steele (33) in the back in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ja'Cyais Credle (8) tries to break away from Ball State cornerback Amechi Uzodinma, II, (3) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) gets the ball away as he is hit by Georgia State Panthers outside linebacker Jontrey Hunter (1) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) fights for yardage against Ball State safety Bryce Cosby (5) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers inside linebacker Blake Carroll (42) trips up Ball State running back Carson Steele (33) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) throws the ball away as Georgia State Panthers defensive end Hardrick Willis (90) tackles him in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers tight end Aubry Payne (88) lifts Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) after catching g a touchdown pass against Ball State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers tight end Aubry Payne (88) catches a long pass along the sideline against Ball State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers tight end Aubry Payne (88) catches a second half touchdown against Ball State safety Brett Anderson, II, (23) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) carries the ball against Ball State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) carries for a touchdown in the second half against Ball State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers tight end Aubry Payne (88) scores a touchdown on a reception against Ball State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) is wrapped up by Ball State linebacker Christian Albright (9) and Ball State safety Brett Anderson, II, (23) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers tight end Aubry Payne (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Ball State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) breaks free for a long run against Ball State linebacker Clayton Coll (32) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers defensive lineman Omarion Hammond (99) is chased by Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) as he scoops and scores on a fumble recovery in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers defensive back Bryquice Brown (5) \tackles Ball State wide receiver Jashon Jackson (12) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers defensive back Bryquice Brown (5) and Georgia State Panthers safety Antavious Lane (34) wrap up Ball State wide receiver Jashon Jackson (12) at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) pitches out to Ball State running back Carson Steele (33) against Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers defensive back Bryquice Brown (5) tackles Ball State wide receiver Jashon Jackson (12) in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott coaches against Ball State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Ball State University head coach Mike Neu coaches against Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) passes against Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Ball State wide receiver Jashon Jackson catches a long touchdown pass early against Georgia State at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) passes against Ball State at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Grainger threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Georgia State to its first-ever eight-win season with a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday at Montgomery, Ala.
Granger went 15-of-19 passing for 203 yards, including touchdown passes of 18, 10 and 16 yards, He also ran for a team-high 122 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, on 11 carries.
Tight end Aubry Payne had eight catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, as the Panthers (8-5) used a dominating second half to put away the Cardinals (6-7).
Leading 20-13 at halftime, Georgia State put the game away with a 28-point third quarter while holding Ball State scoreless.
Granger followed a 10-yard touchdown strike to Robert Lewis early in the third quarter with a 34-yard touchdown run for a 34-13 lead. After Payne caught a 16-yard scoring strike from Granger, Antavious Lane returned an interception 55 yards for touchdown on the final play of the quarter for a 48-13 lead.
Noel Ruiz's 45-yard field goal extended the lead to 51-13 with 9:03 remaining.
Gregg Tucker had 54 yards rushing and Jamyest William added 49 on the ground for Georgia State, which rushed for 259 yards on 41 carries -- an average of 6.3 yards an attempt.
Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt went 27-of-46 passing for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while receiver Jayshon Jackson had 146 yards and a touchdown on a Camellia Bowl-record 12 receptions. Plitt also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 3:13 left in the game.
The Cardinals took a 7-0 on their second possession when Plitt threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Jackson with 8:59 left in the first quarter.
Grainger tied the game when his 18-yard touchdown pass to Payne capped a 75-yard drive with 4:55 left in the opening quarter.
The Panthers' defense extended the lead to 14-7. Plitt lost the ball while being sacked by linebacker Jamil Muhammad, with defensive end Javon Denis scooping the loose ball and running untouched 37 yards into the end zone with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
After Georgia State took over after stopping Plitt on fourth-and-1 from Ball State's 34-yard line, the Panthers extended the lead to 17-7 on Ruiz's 27-yard field goal with 14:11 left in the first half.
The teams exchanged field goals, with Jacob Lewis connecting from 34 yards and Ruiz hitting from 28 yards, before Lewis' pulled the Cardinals to within 20-13 with a 43-yard field goal just before halftime.
