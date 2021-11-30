Georgia State canceled its basketball game against Tennessee State on Wednesday, citing a limited roster due to COVID-19 contact tracing and injuries.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Only eight players saw action for Georgia State (4-2) in its 94-59 loss to Rhode Island over the weekend. The Panthers are scheduled to play Saturday against Mercer in Macon, Ga.

--Field Level Media

