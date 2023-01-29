Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts after making a first down in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday on a charge of public intoxication in Dallas.
Dallas police confirmed that the two-time defending national champion was arrested at about 6 a.m. local time after officers responded to a man banging on doors in the Old East Dallas section of the city.
Officers found Bennett at the scene "and determined he was intoxicated," according to a police press release.
Bennett, 25, was arrested and taken to a city detention center. Details about his release were not available.
University of Georgia officials have not responded to a request for comment made by Dallas TV station WFAA.
As a senior in 2022, Bennett went 15-0 and passed for 4,127 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
On Jan. 9, Bennett's Bulldogs pounded TCU 65-7 to claim their second straight CFP national championship.
He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Earlier this week, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected him as a third-round pick in the April 27-29 NFL Draft.
