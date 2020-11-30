Georgia season-opening quarterback D'Wan Mathis has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Monday.
Mathis, a redshirt freshman, went 8-of-17 passing for 55 yards and one interception against Arkansas on Sept. 26 before being replaced during the game by junior Stetson Bennett.
In recent weeks, Southern California transfer JT Daniels has emerged as the starter with Mathis falling to fourth on the depth chart.
Mathis didn't travel for Georgia's 45-16 rout of South Carolina last Saturday, leading to heavy speculation that his time with the team was ending.
"As far as D'Wan goes, he's handled everything first class. He didn't want to be a distraction for the team," Smart said. "He was hurt and disappointed things came out before the game. He wanted to handle it the right way and have it come out (Monday) when he entered the portal. I'm excited about his future."
Smart said he tried to persuade Mathis to stay with the Bulldogs.
Mathis redshirted last season after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain cyst in May 2019.
Mathis saw action in three games this season and completed 12 of 30 passes for 89 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
The No. 9 Bulldogs (6-2, 6-2 SEC) host Vanderbilt on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.