Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) reacts with fans after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) runs the ball against Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts with fans after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) reacts with fans after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice.
The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season.
The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU -- all moved to 10-0 with victories on Saturday. No. 5 Tennessee is 9-1, its only loss to Georgia.
Rounding out the Top 10 are LSU, Southern California, Alabama, Clemson and Utah.
TCU squeaked out a 17-10 win at Texas, while Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won their conference games by a combined margin of 201-60.
Pac-12 programs Oregon and UCLA, both in the Top 10 last week, plummeted following losses on Saturday. The Ducks fell six spots to No. 12 and the Bruins dropped seven places to No. 16 following upsets.
Washington, ranked No. 24 last week, climbed nine spots after its 37-34 defeat of Oregon.
Moving back into the Top 25 were No. 22 Cincinnati, No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Oregon State. Making its season debut on the list is No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1) following its 26-23 win over Southern Miss.
Dropping out of the poll were NC State, Texas, Liberty and Illinois.
The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday night. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU were the top four in last week's rankings.
