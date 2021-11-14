Georgia again is a unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday, which saw Alabama jump over Cincinnati into the No. 2 spot and previously undefeated Oklahoma take a big tumble.
The Bulldogs (10-0) claimed 1,550 points and all 62 first-place votes, while Alabama (9-1) tallied 1,449 points to 1,420 for Cincinnati (10-0).
Oklahoma (9-1), No. 4 last week, fell to No. 12 following its 27-14 loss to Baylor (8-2). Previously No. 18, the Bears climbed to No. 11 after defeating the Sooners.
With Oklahoma's loss, the rest of the top 10 largely moved up one spot.
Oregon (9-1), No. 5 last week, rose to No. 4, followed by Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State, all of which are 9-1. Ole Miss (8-2) moved to No. 10 following its 29-19 win over Texas A&M.
The Aggies (7-3) dropped five spots to No. 16 with the loss.
Otherwise, the poll results stayed largely the same, with just a few changes.
No. 21 Arkansas (7-3) and No. 23 San Diego State (9-1) re-entered the Top 25, joined by Utah (7-3) at No. 24. With losses, Penn State, Auburn and Coastal Carolina fell out.
Penn State was 5-0 and ranked No. 4 on Oct. 3, six days before a 23-20 loss to Iowa started a downward spiral. The Nittany Lions have lost four of their past five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.