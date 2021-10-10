Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) drags Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) into the end zone during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the Bulldogs’ game with Auburn in Jordan–Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) during the Bulldogs’ game with Auburn in Jordan–Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2008 on Sunday -- the result of its dominating win over Auburn and Alabama's loss to unranked Texas A&M this weekend.
Georgia (6-0) captured all 62 first-place votes to take over the top spot after five weeks at No. 2. Moving up one place and into that spot was Iowa (6-0) for its highest ranking in the poll since it reached No. 1 in 1985.
Taking over at No. 3 was Cincinnati (5-0), with the Bearcats achieving their highest-ever ranking. They were followed by Oklahoma (6-0), which came from behind Saturday to beat Texas 55-48 in their annual rivalry game.
Alabama (5-1) fell to No. 5 after its 41-38 loss to the Aggies.
After an impressive 66-17 win over Maryland, Ohio State (5-1) moved up a spot to No. 6, joining Iowa as another of the five Big Ten programs in the Top 10. Following the Buckeyes were Penn State (5-1), Michigan (6-0), Oregon (4-1) and Michigan State (6-0).
The Spartans moved into the Top 10 for the first time this season.
Dropping out of the Top 10 was BYU, which plummeted nine spots after its 26-17 loss Saturday to unranked Boise State.
The Top 25 contains six additional undefeated teams: No. 11 Kentucky (6-0), No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0), No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0), No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0) No. 23 SMU (6-0) and No. 24 San Diego State (5-0).
With its win over Alabama, Texas A&M (4-2) moved back into the poll at No. 21. Auburn, previously No. 18, dropped out after the 34-10 loss to Georgia.
