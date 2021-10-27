Sorry, an error occurred.
during the Gators' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
The annual Southeastern Conference clash between Georgia and Florida will continue to be played in Jacksonville through at least 2023.
The Jacksonville City Council voted Tuesday night to approve terms of the agreement, which also gives the schools the option to extend the deal until 2025.
The Athens Banner-Herald said the contract calls for each school to receive a minimum guarantee from the city of $1.25 million in 2022 and 2023 and $1.5 million in 2024 and 2025.
The minimum for this year's game is $1 million. It will be played Saturday, with Georgia the No. 1 team in the nation.
Jacksonville has hosted all but two games in the annual series since 1933.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 19,000 fans were allowed at TIAA Bank Field last season. A capacity crowd of 76,000 is expected Saturday.
