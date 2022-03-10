Mar 9, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean calls a play in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Amelie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Crean was fired Thursday, less than 24 hours after Georgia completed one of the worst seasons in the program’s history.
Tampa Bay Times/TNS - Dirk Shadd
Mar 9, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean calls a play in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Amelie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia fired men’s basketball coach Tom Crean on Thursday after four seasons and a historically awful 2021-22 campaign in Athens.
Crean is reportedly owed a $3.2 million buyout.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the impending departure earlier in the week, a day before Georgia played Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs lost to the Commodores 86-51.
Georgia last won a game Jan. 25 and ended the season on a 12-game losing streak, finishing 6-26 overall and 1-17 in the SEC. Georgia’s six regular-season wins were the lowest it has had in a single season since the 1973-74 campaign.
“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a release. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”
Crean, 55, compiled a 47-75 record and was 15-57 in SEC play during his four seasons, with Georgia finishing 13th, 13th, 10th and 14th in the conference in those four seasons. The Bulldogs had a winning record just once — 14-12 in 2020-21.
Crean had previous stops at Indiana and Marquette, taking Marquette — with future NBA star Dwyane Wade — to the Final Four in the 2002-03 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.