Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) controls a rebound against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) grabs a rebound against Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) shoots over top of Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) and forward Jailyn Ingram (0) reach for a rebound against Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) and Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) get tangled up in a battle for the ball during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) controls a rebound against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) passes against Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax (10) drives to the basket past Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) shoots at the basket against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) dunks against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Emoni Bates (1) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean reacts during the game against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Emoni Bates (1) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean reacts during the game against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) is fouled by Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) trying to get to the basket during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean reacts on the sideline against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) reaches for the ball against Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) leaves the court after fouling out of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) looks to make a play against Memphis Tigers forwards Emoni Bates (1) and DeAndre Williams (12) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway talks to his players during a timeout against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean shakes hands with Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax (10) after Georgia defeated Memphis at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs dancers on the court during the game against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) dunks against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Emoni Bates (1) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Earl Timberlake (0) shoots at the basket against Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks a shot by Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) passes over Georgia Bulldogs forward Jailyn Ingram (0) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players and staff react after defeating the Memphis Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) and guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) react after defeating the Memphis Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) dunks against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia's Kario Oquendo scored 24 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim's 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining helped give coach Tom Crean his 400th career victory, a 82-79 decision over No. 18 Memphis on Wednesday in Athens.
Abdur-Rahim scored 15 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field, including 3-for-6 from long distance. Georgia's Christian Wright added 17 points and six rebounds, while Jailyn Ingram and Braelen Bridges contributed 10 points apiece.
Georgia (3-5) ended a four-game losing streak and finally enabled Crean to reach the milestone. He improved to 44-54 overall with Georgia after amassing 166 wins at Indiana from 2008-17 and 190 at Marquette from 1999-2008.
Trailing 70-65 following a dunk by Memphis' Jalen Duren with 5:22 remaining, the Bulldogs responded by going on a 13-7 run to take a 78-77 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Abdur-Rahim's 3-pointer from the top of the key put Georgia in front with 1:56 remaining.
Oquendo's steal-and-dunk on Memphis' ensuing possession pushed the lead to three, and Duren was called for an illegal screen on the Tigers' next possession, giving the ball back to Georgia with 1:19 remaining.
After Memphis (5-2) got the ball back, Landers Nolley II missed a free throw and Georgia put the game away when Ingram's free throw made it 81-77 with 17 seconds left.
Bates' running 3-point attempt from just inside half-court hit the rim as time expired.
Georgia shot 48 percent (24-for-50) from the field, including 35 percent (7-for-20) from beyond the arc.
Nolley scored a team-high 17 points to go along with four assists for the Tigers, who had six players finish in double figures, including Alex Lomax (14), Lester Quinones (12 points, five assists), Emoni Bates (11), DeAndre Williams (11 points, eight rebounds) and Duren (10).
The Tigers shot 46 percent (29-for-63) and 35 percent (7-for-20) from 3-point range.
Georgia point guard Aaron Cook missed the game because he was sick and the Bulldogs' struggled at times in his absence. Without Cook running the offense, the Bulldogs committed 13 turnovers that led to 16 Memphis points.
