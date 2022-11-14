Terry Roberts scored 22 points while KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a 77-70 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Monday in Athens, Ga.
Roberts shot 6 for 16 from the field, including 2-for 6 from deep, to go along with four rebounds and three assists, while Lindsay went 6 for 8 from the field.
Kario Oquendo had nine points and five rebounds, while Justin Hill added 12 points for Georgia (2-1), which rebounded from a loss at Wake Forest on Friday.
For the Redhawks (1-2), Mekhi Lairy finished with a career-high 34 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, including going 4 for 7 from distance, to go along with five rebounds. Billy Smith had 12 points that included him going 4 for 7 from deep, with Anderson Mirambeaux chipping in 10 points.
Georgia shot 23 for 58 (39.7 percent) from the field, including 7 for 23 (30.4 percent) from 3-point range, in addition to going 24 for 30 from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs outrebounded Miami 42-27 and scored 22 points off the Redhawks' 16 turnovers.
Miami shot 25 for 57 (43.9 percent) from the field, including 8 for 22 (36.4 percent) from beyond the arc, in addition to going a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Trailing 49-39 with 14:58 left in the game, the Redhawks went on an 8-0 run to pull to within 49-47 on Smith's 3-pointer with 11:58 to go.
But Georgia responded by going on a 14-6 run capped by Roberts' 3-pointer to take a 63-53 lead with 7:22 left.
The Redhawks pulled to within 73-70 on Lairy's jumper with 26 seconds left, but Hill and Roberts each made two free throws to secure the victory.
Georgia took a 27-10 lead on Oquendo's 3-pointer with 6:55 left in the half en route to a 38-28 advantage after 20 minutes.
Led by Oquendo's nine points, the Bulldogs shot 12 for 30 (40 percent) from the field and were even better from beyond the arc, hitting 6 of their 13 (46.2 percent) of their attempts.
Lairy, who shot 5 for 8 from the field, including making 3 of 4 attempts from deep, accounted for 15 of the Redhawks' 28 first-half points.
