Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players react with quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after he scored a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) reacts with offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) after running for a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot from rival Alabama in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday.
The defending national champion Bulldogs (6-0) received 32 of the 63 first-place ballots following a 42-10 victory against Auburn.
No. 2 Ohio State (6-0) moved up a spot and earned 20 first-place votes following a 49-20 victory at Michigan State.
Alabama (6-0) dropped to No. 3 and received 11 votes after holding on for a 24-20 defeat of Texas A&M.
No. 4 Clemson (6-0) and No. 5 Michigan (6-0) switched places, No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) moved up two spots and No. 7 Southern California (6-0) and No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0) each fell one spot. No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0) and No. 10 Penn State (5-0) held steady.
No. 11 UCLA (6-0) jumped seven places after a 42-32 victory against Utah (4-2), which plummeted nine spots to No. 20.
No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1) matched the Bruins for the largest rise, climbing seven spots after routing Arkansas 40-17.
No. 22 Kentucky (4-2) equaled the Utes' nine-spot tumble after falling 24-14 to South Carolina for a second straight setback.
Tied with the Wildcats at No. 22, Texas (4-2) joins the poll this week along with No. 24 Illinois (5-1) and No. 25 James Madison (5-0). The Illini are in the Top 25 for the first time since 2011 while the Dukes, out of the Sun Belt Conference, are playing their first season at the FBS level.
Dropping out of the poll were Washington, LSU and BYU.
