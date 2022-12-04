Georgia was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season released Sunday.
The Bulldogs (13-0) received 62 of the 63 first-place votes and lead the poll for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season.
No. 2 Michigan (13-0) received the other first-place vote, with TCU (12-1), Ohio State (12-1) and Alabama (10-2) rounding out the top five.
Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU were also the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes will meet in the Dec. 31 Peach Bowl at Atlanta, while the Wolverines and Horned Frogs will play the same day in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.
Tennessee (10-2), Pac-12 champion Utah (10-3), Southern California (11-2), Penn State (10-2) and ACC champion Clemson (11-2) make up the rest of the AP top 10.
Big 12 champion Kansas State (10-3) moved up two spots to No. 11.
Tulane (11-2) climbed to No. 14, a season high, after winning the American Athletic Conference.
Sun Belt champion Troy (11-2) made its debut in the poll at No. 23.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.