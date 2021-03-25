Georgetown center Qudus Wahab, who helped lead the Hoyas to a Big East Conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth, has entered the transfer portal.
Wahab, a sophomore, will have three years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA's extension for winter athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19.
Wahab averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for Georgetown this season and was named to the Big East All-Tournament Team after posting 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his four conference tournament games.
The 6-foot-11 big man will depart Georgetown with the respect of head coach Patrick Ewing.
"Q was an important piece of our success this year and he needs to do what he feels is best for him," Ewing said in a statement. "I want to wish him luck in his future. After an exciting postseason, we are ready to focus on the 2021-22 season."
