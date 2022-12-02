After struggling to secure rebounds in its last game, Georgetown looks to control the boards in a home clash against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C.
Head coach Patrick Ewing, the Hoyas' all-time leading rebounder, watched his squad collect a season-low 23 boards during a 79-65 loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday.
The Hoyas were outclassed 18-6 in second-chance points by the Red Raiders, who held a plus-18 rebounding advantage.
Georgetown (4-4) also committed a season-high tying 18 turnovers in the loss.
"If we want to win against good teams like this, we have to be able to take care of the ball and do a great job on the glass," Ewing said.
UConn transfer Akok Akok recorded a team-leading six rebounds against the Red Raiders. He leads the Hoyas with 7.8 rebounds per game.
Akok and company have the potential to balloon their rebounding stats against a South Carolina team that has struggled to make shots throughout their first seven games.
The Gamecocks (3-4) enter Saturday's contest shooting just 38.7 percent from the field. They're coming off a putrid 21-for-65 shooting display in their 79-55 loss at George Washington on Wednesday.
South Carolina shot under 25 percent in the first half and fell behind 40-20 at the break against the Colonials, who glided past the Gamecocks for their first win against a Power 5 foe since the 2016 NIT quarterfinals.
"Our shot quality wasn't great," first-year South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris said, per The State. "We had a couple guys who turned down shots. I'm all for the next pass, the extra pass, but not at the expense of an already good shot."
The Hoyas lead the all-time series 3-2, but the Gamecocks have won the last two matchups -- including an 80-67 decision at Columbia. S.C., last December. The teams last met at Georgetown in 2002.
