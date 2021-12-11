Aminu Mohammed scored 23 points and Donald Carey added 18 to guide Georgetown to a 79-75 home win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C.
There were eight lead changes in the final 5 1/2 minutes in a matchup of former Big East Conference rivals. The final one came on Kaiden Rice's 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining, sparking a game-ending 7-2 run.
After setting the Georgetown record with 10 3-pointers in the Hoyas' last game, Rice made three early 3-pointers in this one and finished 5 of 15 from long range. All 15 of his points came from outside the arc.
Collin Holloway chipped in 10 points off the bench for Georgetown (5-4), which has won three of its last four games.
All five starters scored in double figures for Syracuse (5-5), led by Buddy Boeheim with 17 points and Joe Girard III with 15. Cole Swider chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
After Rice's big 3-pointer, Swider missed a potential go-ahead trey on the other end. Carey and Mohammed each made two foul shots down the stretch to help seal the win.
Syracuse, on the other hand, wasted a key opportunity when Girard made a bucket and was fouled with 10 seconds left. Girard missed the ensuing foul shot with a chance to get the visitors within a point, and the Orange went on to lose their second straight.
With the game tied at 21-21, Syracuse went on a 16-7 run to create a bit of separation. Georgetown responded with a push, but the Orange closed the half with five straight points, including Girard's 3-pointer, to take a 44-34 lead into the locker room.
The Hoyas dominated the early portions of the second half, scoring the first six points and eventually catching up to the Orange at 51-51 on Mohammed's free throws with 13:52 to play.
Shortly thereafter, Georgetown went on a 6-0 spurt to turn a 57-57 tie into a modest advantage, but Syracuse responded with 10 of the next 13 points -- highlighted by 3-pointers from Swider and Boeheim -- to slip ahead 67-66, setting up the exciting back-and-forth finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.