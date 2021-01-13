Wednesday night's game between DePaul and Georgetown at Washington, D.C., was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Hoyas program, the Big East announced.

No makeup date was announced.

Georgetown reportedly is going to pause its program, putting its next two games (at Providence on Saturday and at Marquette on Jan. 20) in jeopardy as well.

DePaul has played just five games (1-4), having been on the receiving end of 13 postponements or cancellations. The Blue Demons announced that they're pursuing a nonconference game before their next scheduled contest Tuesday at home vs. Butler.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.