Wednesday night's game between DePaul and Georgetown at Washington, D.C., was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Hoyas program, the Big East announced.
No makeup date was announced.
Georgetown reportedly is going to pause its program, putting its next two games (at Providence on Saturday and at Marquette on Jan. 20) in jeopardy as well.
DePaul has played just five games (1-4), having been on the receiving end of 13 postponements or cancellations. The Blue Demons announced that they're pursuing a nonconference game before their next scheduled contest Tuesday at home vs. Butler.
