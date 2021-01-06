Massachusetts and George Washington will not play Wednesday night because of a curfew imposed in Washington, D.C., amid protests at the U.S. Capitol.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew running from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
George Washington announced the postponement and said the Atlantic 10 would work to reschedule the game.
The Minutemen and Colonials were scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. at the Charles E. Smith Center in the city.
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as both houses of Congress were in session to certify the election of Joe Biden as president in a traditionally ceremonial process.
