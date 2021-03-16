Dave Paulsen is out as men's basketball coach at George Mason, the school announced Tuesday.
Paulsen, 56, led the school to a 95-91 (47-57 Atlantic 10) record over the past six seasons. The Patriots were 13-9 (8-6 A-10) in the recently concluded season.
They were soundly defeated by Davidson in the quarterfinals of the league tournament, 99-67, earlier this month.
"After an extensive review and evaluation of our men's basketball program, I have decided to make a change in our leadership," athletic director Brad Edwards said in a statement. "I am grateful for Dave's commitment, tireless work and leadership in directing our program over the past six years. He did an admirable job in stabilizing our program. Every decision he has made centers around the well-being of our student-athletes and what is best for them both academically and athletically."
Paulsen's best season at George Mason came in 2016-17, when the Patriots finished 20-14. The school never advanced to the NCAA Tournament in the Paulsen era and haven't been invited since 2011.
Before his tenure at George Mason, Paulsen led Bucknell to four Patriot League regular-season championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances. His record there was 134-94.
George Mason finds itself replacing both of its basketball coaches.
Last week, women's coach Nyla Milleson resigned after eight seasons and an overall record of 98-140. Formerly the coach at Missouri State, she accepted the job as athletic director of Hollister R-V School District in Hollister, Mo.
--Field Level Media
