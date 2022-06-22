New Jersey Generals wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was named the USFL's Most Valuable Player on Wednesday.

The Generals won two other awards for the league's inaugural season, with Mike Riley winning Coach of the Year and running back Darius Victor named Offensive Player of the Year.

Houston Gamblers defensive end Chris Odom was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Generals finished the regular season at 9-1, tops in the North Division and tied with the Birmingham Stallions for the best record in the league.

--Field Level Media

