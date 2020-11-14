Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is still dealing with a concussion and will not play Saturday night when the No. 6 Gators host Arkansas, head coach Dan Mullen confirmed.
Pitts was hit in the head by Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the second quarter of last week's 44-28 victory and did not return. Cine was ejected for targeting.
Mullen told ESPN that Pitts will likely miss next week's game at Vanderbilt, too.
Pitts, a 6-foot-6, 246-pound junior from Philadelphia, is ranked No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL draft rankings by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
He has 24 catches for a team-high 414 yards with eight touchdowns, a single-season school record for a tight end, through five games for Florida (4-1, 4-1 SEC). Pitts caught eight passes for 170 yards and four scores in a season-opening 51-35 win at Ole Miss.
--Field Level Media
