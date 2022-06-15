Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run walk-off homer with two strikes and two out in the ninth inning, leading the host Philadelphia Phillies to a dramatic 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon.
Philadelphia had gone 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position before Stubbs clubbed a 2-2 slider from left-handed closer Tanner Scott (2-2).
The Phillies have won 11 of their past 13 games.
With one out in the ninth, the Phillies got a single from Alec Bohm and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto's seven-pitch walk. After pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz struck out, Stubbs delivered by pulling his 385-foot blast to right.
Connor Brogdon (2-0) struck out two in the ninth for Philadelphia.
Miami got strong performances from shortstop Miguel Rojas, who went 2-for-3 with his fifth homer of the season, a single and provided stellar defense; and catcher Nick Fortes, who doubled and threw out two runners trying to steal.
Marlins starter Daniel Castano pitched the longest game of his major league career (6 2/3 scoreless innings) but had to settle for a no-decision. Pitching his first major league game since May 18, Castano, 27, allowed five hits and two walks. He also produced nine groundouts.
Philadelphia's Kyle Gibson also got a no-decision and struck out six. He pitched a season-high eight-plus innings, allowing seven hits, no walks and one run. He worked out of trouble in the second inning as Miami had two singles and a double but didn't score. Jesus Sanchez's single was wiped out by a double play. Rojas then singled and held at third on Fortes' double. Both runners were stranded on a groundout by Bryan De La Cruz.
Miami took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on Rojas' homer down the left-field line. The ball barely stayed fair, traveling 346 feet. Rojas hit an 83-mph changeup that was low in the zone.
Philadelphia threatened in the sixth on Rhys Hoskins' leadoff triple that banged off the center-field wall at 409 feet. But Castano induced three straight groundouts -- by Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Didi Gregorius -- keeping Hoskins at third.
With two on and two out in the seventh, Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber struck out looking on a high strike thrown by reliever Tommy Nance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.