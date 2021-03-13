Garbine Muguruza of Spain won her first WTA singles title in 23 months on Saturday, besting Czech Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The victory was the eighth for Muguruza, who last won a tournament at Monterrey, Mexico, in April 2019. She reached the final last week at the Qatar Total Open and leads the tour with 18 match wins on the season.
In the first set, Muguruza had three set points at 6-5, but Krejcikova fought back to send the match to a tiebreak. Krejcikova earned a set point but Muguruza used her strong serve to win the tiebreak and the set.
In the second set, Muguruza held serve and broke Krejcikova's serve twice to win the title. On the day, Muguruza struck seven aces in the two-hour, eight-minute match.
--Field Level Media
