The South Carolina Gamecocks' one-week pause due to their ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has forced the postponement of their game against in-state rival and No. 24 Clemson on Saturday.
South Carolina said there is "potential" to reschedule the game.
The Gamecocks have not played since a Dec. 5 loss at Houston, another program that has experienced a COVID outbreak. Since then, the Gamecocks (1-2) have canceled games against Wofford and George Washington.
Clemson (5-0), meanwhile, opens its ACC season on Tuesday night at Virginia Tech.
The Gamecocks paused practice on Dec. 10 to at least through Thursday, which would have given them just two days to prepare for Clemson. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin did not say if the team is still on schedule to restart practice on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
