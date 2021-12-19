The NBA postponed Cleveland's game at Atlanta on Sunday night after five Cavaliers entered COVID-19 protocols.

Center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard joined forwards Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro in the health and safety protocols.

The Cavaliers (19-12) have won six consecutive games. Their next scheduled contest is Wednesday at Boston.

Hawks star Trae Young also entered the protocol on Sunday, ESPN reported.

--Field Level Media

(0) comments

