The Los Angeles Galaxy have agreed with English club Queens Park Rangers on a loan deal for defender Niko Hamalainen for the rest of the 2021 season.

Hamalainen, 24, made three appearances in 2019 for Los Angeles FC while on loan from QPR.

He made 22 appearances this past season with QPR in England's second division.

Hamalainen was born in Florida and raised in the United States but plays internationally for Finland. He has made seven international caps for Finland and was on the country's Euro 2020 roster.

