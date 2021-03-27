Guard Tyson Walker will continue his college basketball career at Michigan State, he announced Saturday on Twitter.
A transfer from Northeastern, Walker will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Walker led Northeastern in scoring in the 2020-21 season as a sophomore, averaging 18.8 points, and adding 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association and an all-conference selection.
The New York native also is a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top player in a mid-major conference in the country.
The 6-footer was coveted on the transfer market, choosing Michigan State over Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Texas and Vanderbilt.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.