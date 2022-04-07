Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Trevelin Queen was named the 2021-22 Most Valuable Player of the NBA G League on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 Queen, a two-way player with the Houston Rockets, averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.3 steals in 19 games this season.

Queen will receive his award Thursday night before the Vipers host the Texas Legends in the Western Conference semifinals in Edinburg, Texas.

Also being honored are Rio Grande Valley coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah and general manager Travis Stockbridge as the G League Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year, respectively.

The Vipers finished 24-10 in the regular season to earn the top seed in the Western Conference. The team led the league in scoring (124.5 points per game) and rebounding (51.4 per game).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In