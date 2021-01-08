The 2021 NBA G League season will take place in a bubble environment at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.
It is the same location where the NBA completed the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
"We worked closely with our teams, the Basketball Players Union, and public health experts to develop a structure that allows our teams to gather at a single site and safely play," NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a news release. "We are thrilled to get back to basketball and to fulfill our mission as a critical resource for the NBA in developing players, coaches, referees, athletic trainers and front-office staff."
Eighteen teams will compete, including 17 teams affiliated with NBA franchises plus the new G League Ignite squad featuring elite prospects from the high school class of 2020.
"We're excited to be a part of the G League schedule at Disney," Ignite head coach Brian Shaw said. "This is a unique opportunity for our players to showcase their development while gaining a high volume of experience quickly against the caliber of talent they'll face every day in the NBA."
The NBA teams without a G League affiliate will have the opportunity to assign roster players and transfer two-way players to the developmental circuit.
The South Bay Lakers, however, announced that they will not be participating.
"While we appreciate the G League's efforts in putting together this model to accommodate all member teams, we have determined this is the best course of action for the Lakers organization," the team said in a statement. "We look forward to our eventual return to G League basketball. In the meantime, we will continue to assign opportunities to our staff as they become available."
The complete regular-season schedule will be released at a later date. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
