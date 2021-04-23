First-team All-Pac-12 guard James Akinjo announced Friday he is transferring from Arizona to Baylor.
He posted a photo to his Instagram account that showed him wearing a Bears uniform.
Akinjo spent the past season playing for the Wildcats after two seasons at Georgetown. He announced last week that he was entering the transfer portal. He also said previously that he would test the NBA draft waters, but his announcement on Friday could mean he's decided to stay in college.
Last season, Akinjo averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Wildcats.
Defending NCAA champion Baylor has room on the roster for a quality guard. All-American Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell, who started in the championship game, all are expected to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.
--Field Level Media
