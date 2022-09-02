The Boston Celtics introduce new player Danilo Gallinari during a press conference at the Auerbach Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Allston, Massachusetts. Gallinari suffered a non-contact injury after landing awkwardly during a World Cup qualifying game between Italy and Georgia on Saturday. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS)
Further testing revealed a torn left ACL for Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, the same knee injury he sustained in 2013.
The veteran is expected to be sidelined for most or all of the 2022-23 season.
Gallinari, 34, was originally diagnosed with a meniscus tear while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
The native of Italy signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics in July.
Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 66 games (18 starts) last season for the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded in June to the San Antonio Spurs, who waived him and made him an unrestricted free agent.
In 13 seasons, Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is 38.2 percent shooter from 3-point range with 1,426 career made 3-pointers in 728 games (563 starts).
Gallinari has played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Hawks.
