Nolan Walker scored a go-ahead goal with 54 seconds remaining in the third period to lift St. Cloud State to a 5-4 win over Minnesota State on Thursday night and send the Huskies to their first NCAA hockey national title game.

Walker redirected a shot from Seamus Donohue to cap the comeback for St. Cloud State, which trailed by a goal with 10 minutes to go. Joe Molenaar scored his first career goal at the 10:14 mark of the final period to even the score at 4 in the Frozen Four showdown in Pittsburgh.

Spencer Meier, Kyler Kupka and Will Hammer added one goal apiece for St. Cloud State. The Huskies will face the winner of Thursday night's matchup between defending champion Minnesota Duluth and UMass.

