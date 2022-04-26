Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) (left) reacts with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after the Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) throws the ball after fielding a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Alex Dickerson (25) hits a sacrifice fly ball against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) singles against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) shakes hands with bench coach Walt Weiss (4) and manager Brian Snitker (43) (center) after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) singles prior to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws out Chicago Cubs center fielder Michael Hermosillo (32) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) catches a pop up hit by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) (left) reacts with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after the Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) throws the ball after fielding a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Alex Dickerson (25) hits a sacrifice fly ball against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) singles against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) shakes hands with bench coach Walt Weiss (4) and manager Brian Snitker (43) (center) after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) singles prior to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws out Chicago Cubs center fielder Michael Hermosillo (32) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) catches a pop up hit by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Left-hander Max Fried pitched six strong innings and continued his dominance over the Chicago Cubs as the host Atlanta Braves scored a 3-1 win on Tuesday.
Travis Demeritte hit a tiebreaking homer for the Braves in the fifth inning, and Ozzie Albies had two of Atlanta's six hits.
Fried (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and four strikeouts and improved his career mark to 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA against the Cubs. He walked none but hit a batter. It was Fried's third straight start without allowing a walk, giving him 21 strikeouts and one walk in 24 innings this season.
The Atlanta bullpen finished the game with three scoreless, hitless innings, one each from Will Smith, Tyler Matzek and Kenley Jansen, with the latter striking out two while earning his fifth save.
Chicago starter Marcus Stroman (0-3) bounced back from two poor outings to pitch six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks. He fanned three. Relievers Ethan Roberts and Michael Rucker each pitched a scoreless inning, with Roberts striking out the side.
The Braves ended a two-game losing streak while the Cubs fell for the sixth time in seven games.
Atlanta opened the scoring with a run in the third inning on Adam Duvall's sacrifice fly.
Chicago's Ian Happ hit a solo homer, his second in two games, to open the third inning and tie the game. It was the first home run allowed by Fried this season and ended his stretch of 47 consecutive homerless innings.
Atlanta regained the lead with two runs in the fifth.
Demeritte hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot on an opposite-field liner to right.
The second run came when Dansby Swanson singled and scored when center fielder Michael Hermosillo misplayed Albies' fly ball and let it get past him and roll to the fence. Swanson scored and Albies ended up at third with a hit and an error. Hermosillo subsequently made a nice running catch to take extra bases away from Austin Riley and end the inning.
Demeritte started in right field after the Braves placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list. Rosario, who is experiencing blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, and will undergo a laser procedure that could keep him out eight to 12 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.