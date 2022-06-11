Frida Kinhult of Sweden fired a 4-under-par 67 on Saturday to claim the top spot after 36 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township, N.J.
Kinhult sits at 9-under 133 and holds a one-shot lead over Lauren Coughlin, who jolted up the leaderboard with a 6-under 65 in the second round.
Switzerland's Morgane Metraux (67) is tied for third with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67) at 7 under. Four more players sit in a tie for fifth, three shots back at 6 under.
First-round leader Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia shot 73 on Saturday and is tied for 14th at 4 under.
Kinhult, 22, played even golf before striking for four birdies in her last 11 holes. She played bogey-free golf in pursuit of her first LPGA victory.
"Game feels pretty good and I guess it fits this course," Kinhult said. "Tomorrow anything can happen. I can't go out and make pars; I'll have to fight for my birdies tomorrow and try to get a low one to get a W."
Coughlin started fast, beginning on the back nine. She carded birdies on her first two holes and finished with six en route to a clean round. Her biggest challenge was keeping her emotions in check as she climbed the leaderboard.
"I was trying not to look as best I could," Coughlin said. "You know, kind of tend to get a little anxious when I look and see I'm doing well. Now it feels really good. ... Today it finally just all clicked and the putts started going in."
Lydia Ko also carded a 65 in the second round, vaulting into a tie for fifth, three shots behind the leaders. She shot 71 in her opening round.
"I actually didn't play that bad yesterday. I think I made a lot of careless mistakes and I had a lot of wedges in hand and I felt like I kind of let the round become very mediocre, so I was a little disappointed," Ko said. "Today ... I was really patient out there and I putted really well, so hopefully kind of keep that momentum for tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.