The women's draw at the French Open features four players who have already reached their first Grand Slam semifinal, and only one seeded player.
That would be No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece. She is the +125 favorite at BetMGM to win the title after knocking off reigning champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets.
Sakkari's semifinal opponent is unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, who is the second title favorite at +225. Krejcikova has won 10 consecutive matches, but she is the +140 underdog to upset Sakkari (-165).
Krejcikova, 25, captured her maiden WTA Tour title last month at Strasbourg and defeated No. 24 Coco Gauff 7-6 (6), 6-3 in these quarterfinals.
Krejcikova has won both previous meetings against Sakkari.
The other semifinal will feature Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Tamara Zidansek.
Pavlyuchenkova is the -165 favorite at BetMGM to get past the 85th-ranked Zidansek (+140). Pavlyuchenkova is also +300 to win the women's title, with Zidansek having the longest remaining odds at +700.
Zidansek is the first player from Slovenia to reach a Grand Slam semi, while Pavlyuchenkova reached her first Grand Slam semifinal in her 50th main draw. She's also the first Russian to reach a Grand Slam semi since Elena Vesnina did it at Wimbledon in 2016.
--Field Level Media
