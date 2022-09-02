wire Free agent LT Jason Peters, 40, meets with Cowboys Field Level Media Sep 2, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Free agent left tackle Jason Peters met with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.Owner Jerry Jones said he planned to meet with the 40-year-old veteran following Peters' physical exams.Earlier this week, Jones insisted he was comfortable entering the season with untested 21-year-old rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle.Peters, with 218 career NFL starts under his belt, could serve as a mentor for the 2022 first-round pick at a critical position.Peters could also provide needed depth with veteran starter Tyron Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury. Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 after earning nine Pro Bowl selections in 16 seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20).Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004, Peters has started 218 of his 228 career NFL games. He won a ring with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.The Cowboys open the season at home Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Marietta eyes building homes for city workers OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this Labor Day weekend in Cobb County — September 2-5 HR chief appointed interim principal of Marietta High after Eric Holland’s departure Alleged burglary leads to lockouts at Marietta High, Burruss Elementary Cobb, Marietta superintendents hear fighting concerns at NAACP forum
