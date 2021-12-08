Sorry, an error occurred.
Free agent left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy told The Athletic on Wednesday that he had surgery in October to repair the flexor tendon in his throwing arm.
That procedure is likely to keep Duffy out until at least June.
Duffy, 32, has only appeared in uniform for the Kansas City Royals in his career. He has compiled a 68-68 record through 11 seasons with a 3.95 ERA, 432 walks and 1,048 strikeouts.
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired the southpaw in July after Duffy had already been put on the injured list with his flexor strain. He never suited up for the Dodgers.
With the Royals, he had gone 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) last season. He also notched 65 strikeouts over 61 innings in 2021 and allowed just six home runs.
Duffy told The Athletic that he weighed retiring following this setback but believes he can join a bullpen in 2022 and potentially go back to starting after that.
--Field Level Media
