Free agent J.J. Watt received at least one offer for $15 million to $16 million annually, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Watt was released by the Houston Texans at his request and the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has described his first foray into the open market as "wild."
Several teams have been connected to Watt, who was a first-round pick out of Wisconsin and spent his entire career to this point with the Texans.
The home-state Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are rumored to be contenders.
Watt might not be basing his decision entirely on money, considering his contract with the Texans would have paid him $17.5 million in 2021.
Watt turns 32 on March 22 and ESPN reported he has received "multiple offers."
--Field Level Media
