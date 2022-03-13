The Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with free-agent reliever Matt Strahm, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
The contract is pending the results of a physical for the 30-year-old left-hander, who ended the 2021 season on the injured list with right knee inflammation.
Strahm pitched only 27 1/3 combined innings over the past two seasons with the San Diego Padres.
He owns a 13-24 career record and a 3.81 ERA in 157 appearances (25 starts) with the Kansas City Royals (2016-17) and Padres. Strahm has struck out 273 batters in 260 innings.
--The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Hanser Alberto with a club option for 2023, per multiple reports. Financial figures were not available.
Alberto, 29, batted .270 with 20 doubles and 24 RBIs in 103 games last season with the Royals.
The versatile defender made double-digit starts in 2021 at third base, second base and shortstop.
He is a career .276 hitter with 17 homers and 106 RBIs in 386 games with the Texas Rangers (2015-16, 2018), Baltimore Orioles (2019-20) and Royals.
--Field Level Media
