Freddy Peralta racked up a season-high 10 strikeouts through seven shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers opened a six-game homestand with a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
Peralta (3-1) surrendered just two hits and walked one to lead the Brewers to their third win in four games. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA over his past five starts.
On a night when both pitching staffs were in control, Milwaukee scored the lone run on a sixth-inning wild pitch by Ian Anderson (3-2).
If the Braves had any hopes of coming back, they were quickly squashed by Devin Williams and Josh Hader, who were dominant out of the bullpen.
Williams struck out the side in the eighth and Hader followed suit in the ninth for his major-league-leading 14th save. Brewers pitchers retired Atlanta's final 17 hitters in order to secure the win.
Atlanta lost for the third time in four games.
In the Milwaukee sixth, Hunter Renfroe doubled with one out, went to third on Omar Narvaez's groundout to first and scored on Anderson's errant delivery with Tyrone Taylor at the plate.
Renfroe had the only extra-base hit of the game and finished the night 1-for-2 with a walk. Luis Urias went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Brewers, who managed only five hits.
Anderson turned in his second quality start of the season, as he allowed the one earned run in six innings. He gave up just four hits, walked two and struck out three.
Braves reliever Spencer Strider came on and went two innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three.
Marcell Ozuna had a single and a walk and Austin Riley also singled to account for the Braves' only two hits on the night.
The back half of Atlanta's lineup struggled, as the bottom five hitters combined to go 0-for-15 with 11 strikeouts.
--Field Level Media
