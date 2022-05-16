Freddy Peralta racked up a season-high 10 strikeouts through seven shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers opened a six-game homestand with a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Peralta (3-1) surrendered just two hits and walked one to lead the Brewers to their third win in four games. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA over his past five starts.

On a night when both pitching staffs were in control, Milwaukee scored the lone run on a sixth-inning wild pitch by Ian Anderson (3-2).

If the Braves had any hopes of coming back, they were quickly squashed by Devin Williams and Josh Hader, who were dominant out of the bullpen.

Williams struck out the side in the eighth and Hader followed suit in the ninth for his major-league-leading 14th save. Brewers pitchers retired Atlanta's final 17 hitters in order to secure the win.

Atlanta lost for the third time in four games.

In the Milwaukee sixth, Hunter Renfroe doubled with one out, went to third on Omar Narvaez's groundout to first and scored on Anderson's errant delivery with Tyrone Taylor at the plate.

Renfroe had the only extra-base hit of the game and finished the night 1-for-2 with a walk. Luis Urias went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Brewers, who managed only five hits.

Anderson turned in his second quality start of the season, as he allowed the one earned run in six innings. He gave up just four hits, walked two and struck out three.

Braves reliever Spencer Strider came on and went two innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three.

Marcell Ozuna had a single and a walk and Austin Riley also singled to account for the Braves' only two hits on the night.

The back half of Atlanta's lineup struggled, as the bottom five hitters combined to go 0-for-15 with 11 strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In