Freddie Freeman fell a homer shy of the cycle and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance of the Cincinnati Reds, earning an 8-2 win Tuesday night.
Will Smith homered and drove in a pair for the Dodgers, who out-hit Cincinnati 17-5. Los Angeles has gone a perfect 5-0 against the Reds this season, outscoring them 34-9.
Jonathan India homered and walked for the Reds, who have dropped five straight, including the first four on their six-game homestand.
Starter Tony Gonsolin (9-0) came out after only five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. After a leadoff walk to India in third, the right-hander retired the final nine batters he faced before four Dodgers relievers combined to throw four scoreless innings.
Gonsolin allowed two home runs for the first time in 13 starts but extended his personal winning streak to 12 games, dating back to his last loss on July 19, 2021, against San Francisco.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first against Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle (2-6) on Smith's two-out solo homer to left, his ninth of the season.
But the Reds responded immediately against Gonsolin when India connected on his first home run of the season -- a line drive that stayed fair just inside the left-field foul pole to tie things at 1-1.
The Reds took the lead when Albert Almora Jr. homered to left-center field with two outs in the second. The 2-1 lead was Cincinnati's first advantage since it led Arizona 2-0 in the second inning on June 15 -- a span of 35 innings.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers took the lead for good on Freeman's two-run double in the third inning.
Mahle labored through six innings on a hot and humid night in Cincinnati, allowing a season-high 12 hits and four runs while throwing 111 pitches.
Freeman was thrown out trying to stretch his third-inning double, but he had no such trouble with the bases loaded in the eighth, when he drove a ball off the left-field wall against Luis Cessa. The three-run triple made it 7-2 before Freeman scored on Smith's sacrifice fly for an 8-2 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.