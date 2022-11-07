The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season.
The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons.
The move comes one week after the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and two weeks after turning to Sam Ehlinger as the new starting quarterback.
The Colts lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday, 26-3, marking their third straight loss.
Reich fell on his sword after Sunday's latest setback.
"It was a poor performance, especially on offense," Reich said. "Starting with me, right?
"That's what I said in the locker room. The offensive performance, that's why I was brought here. That's my responsibility. So we got the players. We've got the players that are plenty good enough."
Saturday, 47, has never been a head coach above the high school level.
"He has consulted for the Colts over the last few years, and attended training camp when possible," the team said in its release.
Saturday was a five-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro center who played 13 seasons for the Colts (1999-2011). He started 188 of 197 games for the team. He retired after the 2012 season with the Green Bay Packers, earning his sixth and final Pro Bowl honor.
The Colts will hold a press conference Monday night.
