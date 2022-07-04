Francisco Lindor hit the go-ahead home run and Brandon Nimmo homered and singled to power the visiting New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Monday night.
Mets starter Taijuan Walker (7-2) allowed three runs and four hits over six innings to earn his fourth straight winning decision.
Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save as New York won for the third time in four games.
Brandon Drury and Nick Senzel homered for the Reds, who lost for the fifth time in six games.
Cincinnati starter and loser Hunter Greene (3-10) continued to get hurt by home runs. Heading into his start, he had surrendered a major-league-leading 20. He added to that total on Monday when Nimmo connected for three-run homer in the second inning and Lindor hit a solo shot in the fifth.
Nimmo's homer was his sixth of the season and put the Mets up 3-0.
The Reds responded in the third against Walker. The Mets right-hander hit Matt Reynolds with a pitch to open the inning. Aramis Garcia singled before Jonathan India struck out. Drury then drilled an 0-1 pitch to the seats in right for his team-leading 17th home run to tie the game at 3.
Greene was victimized by the homer again in the fifth, as the Mets took the lead for good. Lindor turned on a Greene fastball and drove it over the wall in right for his 13th homer and a 4-3 New York lead.
Greene was knocked out of the game in the sixth as the Mets expanded their lead. Jeff McNeil singled and Mark Canha doubled to end the night for Greene, who allowed six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Reiver Sanmartin relieved Greene and immediately surrendered a two-run double to Dominic Smith to increase the Mets' lead to 6-3.
The Mets added a run in the seventh before the Reds answered in the bottom of the frame with Senzel's homer, his second of the season and first since April 26.
