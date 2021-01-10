Eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe recorded a three-set victory over Bjorn Fratangelo on Sunday in the second round of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.
Tiafoe posted a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win in 1 hour, 50 minutes. He'll await the winner of the match pitting Cameron Norrie of England and third-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France.
Fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros of Colombia. Hurkacz, who needed just 59 minutes to dispatch Galan, will face the winner of the match between Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia.
Antalya Open
Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy recorded a 6-2, 6-3 win over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria to coast into the quarterfinals of the Antalya Open in Turkey.
Berrettini needed just 68 minutes to advance to face eighth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who posted a 6-2, 6-4 win over Frenchman Tristan Lamasine.
Jeremy Chardy, of France, outlasted third-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted 2 hours, 55 minutes. Chardy will meet German Jan-Lennard Struff, who had a walkover over Frenchman Hugo Grenier.
--Field Level Media
