Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler and three Twins relievers will miss this weekend's three-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination status.

Kepler, Emilio Pagan, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill are on the restricted list and returned to Minnesota after Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers in Detroit.

Canada requires all travelers entering the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kepler, 29, is batting .253 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 47 games this season.

"In my opinion, it's sad that I can't join the team, especially now where we've lost a couple of games," Kepler told the Star Tribune. "Everyone needs to be together. It's sad."

Pagan, 31, is 1-2 with seven saves and a 3.00 ERA in 18 appearances.

Thielbar, 35, is 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA in 22 relief outings.

Megill, 28, is 1-1 with a 1.04 ERA in five bullpen appearances.

The Twins were expected to call up reinforcements from Triple-A St. Paul for the series against the Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In