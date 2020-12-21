The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were one of four teams that had an NFL-best seven players selected as Pro Bowlers on Monday.
The Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers also had seven players honored.
The designations are largely symbolic as the Pro Bowl, slated to be played Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, previously was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the NFL will team with EA Sports that week for matches on the Madden NFL 21 video game involving current and former NFL players, celebrities and streamers.
Players chosen as this year's Pro Bowlers will square off on Madden in a simulation of the all-star game.
Six Chiefs were designated as Pro Bowl starters: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Chris Jones and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu. Defensive end Frank Clark rounds out the Kansas City contingent.
The Packers also had six players chosen as Pro Bowl starters: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander. Running back Aaron Jones was chosen as a backup.
The Seahawks got four Pro Bowl starting nods: inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, free safety Quandre Diggs, long snapper Tyler Ott and special teams player Nick Bellore. Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver DK Metcalf and strong safety Jamal Adams were chosen as reserves.
Three Ravens got Pro Bowl starting designations: fullback Patrick Ricard, long snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Matt Judon and cornerback Marlon Humphrey nabbed backup slots.
The only teams that had no players selected to the Pro Bowl were the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.
AFC PRO BOWL PLAYERS (*-designated starter)
QB Patrick Mahomes*, Chiefs
QB Josh Allen, Bills
QB Deshaun Watson, Texans
RB Derrick Henry*, Titans
RB Nick Chubb, Browns
RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders
WR Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
WR Stefon Diggs*, Bills
WR Keenan Allen, Chargers
WR A.J. Brown, Titans
TE Travis Kelce*, Chiefs
TE Darren Waller, Raiders
FB Patrick Ricard*, Ravens
T Laremy Tunsil*, Texans
T Eric Fisher*, Chiefs
T Orlando Brown, Ravens
G Quenton Nelson*, Colts
G Joel Bitonio*, Browns
G David DeCastro, Steelers
C Maurkice Pouney*, Steelers
C Ryan Kelly, Colts
DE Myles Garrett*, Browns
DE Joey Bosa*, Chargers
DE Frank Clark, Chiefs
DT Chris Jones*, Chiefs
DT Cameron Heyward*, Steelers
DT Calais Campbell, Ravens
OLB T.J. Watt*, Steelers
OLB Bradley Chubb*, Broncos
OLB Matt Judon, Ravens
ILB Darius Leonard*, Colts
ILB Tremaine Edmunds, Bills
CB Xavien Howard*, Dolphins
CB Tre'Davious White*, Bills
CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
CB Stephon Gilmore, Patriots
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Steelers
FS Justin Simmons, Broncos
SS Tyrann Mathieu*, Chiefs
LS Morgan Cox*, Ravens
P Jake Bailey*, Patriots
K Justin Tucker*, Ravens
RS Andre Roberts*, Bills
ST Matthew Slater, Patriots
NFC PRO BOWL PLAYERS (*-designated starter)
QB Aaron Rodgers*, Packers
QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks
QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals
RB Dalvin Cook*, Vikings
RB Alvin Kamara, Saints
RB Aaron Jones, Packers
WR Davante Adams*, Packers
WR DeAndre Hopkins*, Cardinals
WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks
WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
TE T.J. Hockenson*, Lions
TE Evan Engram, Giants
FB Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
T David Bakhtiari*, Packers
T Trent Williams*, 49ers
T Terron Armstead, Saints
G Brandon Scherff*, Washington
G Elgton Jenkins*, Packers
G Andrus Peat, Saints
C Jason Kelce*, Eagles
C Frank Ragnow, Lions
DE Cameron Jordan*, Saints
DE Brandon Graham*, Eagles
DE Chase Young, Washington
DT Aaron Donald*, Rams
DT Fletcher Cox*, Eagles
DT Grady Jarrett, Falcons
OLB Khalil Mack*, Bears
OLB Za'Darius Smith*, Packers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers
ILB Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks
ILB Fred Warner, 49ers
CB Jalen Ramsey*, Rams
CB Jaire Alexander*, Packers
CB Marshon Lattimore, Saints
CB James Bradberry, Giants
FS Quandre Diggs*, Seahawks
SS Budda Baker*, Cardinals
SS Jamal Adams, Seahawks
LS Tyler Ott*, Seahawks
P Jack Fox*, Lions
K Younghoe Koo*, Falcons
RS Cordarrelle Patterson*, Bears
ST Nick Bellore*, Seahawks
--Field Level Media
