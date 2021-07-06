Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton, considered the nation's sixth-best ball carrier in the Class of 2022, committed to Penn State on Tuesday.
Out of Reading, Pa., Singleton attends Governor Mifflin and is the second-best recruit out of Pennsylvania and No. 98 overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Singleton chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
Penn State's Class of '22 ranks No. 3 nationally, per 247Sports.
"Really the running backs they produce," Singleton told 247Sports. "Journey (Brown), Saquon (Barkley), Miles (Sanders). I love Coach Franklin and Coach (Ja'Juan) Seider. It's close to home and the players there are amazing. The players, they treat us like family."
