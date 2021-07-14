Four-star combo guard Derrian Ford is staying home to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2022.
Ford is the 50th-best player in the Class of 2022 and the ninth-best combo guard, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's the third four-star prospect signed by the Razorbacks.
"I am pleased to announce that I will be staying home to further my education and basketball career," Ford posted to Twitter. "I will be committing to the University of Arkansas."
The 6-foot-3 Ford plays at Magnolia (Ark.) High School. He's the third-best prospect out of the state, per 247Sports.
He chose Arkansas over TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.
Arkansas has the No. 12 class nationally in 2022, per 247Sports.
--Field Level Media
