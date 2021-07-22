Class of 2022 top-50 prep player Dani Dennis-Sutton out of Maryland committed to Penn State on Thursday.
The four-star defensive lineman chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama and Georgia.
The 6-foot-5 Owings Mills, Md., product is the No. 1 prospect out of Maryland, the ninth-best defensive lineman in the country and the 50th best overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He plays for McDonogh School.
Penn State has the No. 2 recruiting class in 2022, behind only Big Ten rival Ohio State.
--Field Level Media
