Class of 2022 top-50 prep player Dani Dennis-Sutton out of Maryland committed to Penn State on Thursday.

The four-star defensive lineman chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama and Georgia.

The 6-foot-5 Owings Mills, Md., product is the No. 1 prospect out of Maryland, the ninth-best defensive lineman in the country and the 50th best overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He plays for McDonogh School.

Penn State has the No. 2 recruiting class in 2022, behind only Big Ten rival Ohio State.

