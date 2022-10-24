Charlie Lindgren made 37 saves and the visiting Washington Capitals erupted for four second-period goals to defeat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Monday night.
Garnet Hathaway, Nick Jensen and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and an assist for Washington (4-3-0), which opened a four-game road stretch. Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal of the season. It was Lindgren's first win as a Capital.
Nathan Bastian, Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey (3-3-0). Mackenzie Blackwood made 13 saves over two periods and former Capital Vitek Vanecek stopped three-of-four shots in the third period.
The Caps improved to 11-0-1 vs. the Devils since the start of the 2020-21 season.
The Devils were denied their first four-game winning streak since they opened the 2018-19 season 4-0-0.
Bastian gave New Jersey an early 1-0 lead when he knocked in his own rebound at 4:49 of the first period.
Beck Malenstyn, making his season debut, controlled a puck behind the Devils net and fed out to Nic Dowd for the short-side goal that tied it 1-1 at 10:46.
The Capitals used a pair of two-goal bursts to take a 5-1 lead in the second.
Hathaway played the puck to himself along the boards and then scored from the left circle to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 9:16.
With New Jersey on a power play, Conor Sheary intercepted a Bratt pass in the Devils zone and beat Blackwood from the slot at 10:03.
Ovechkin made it 4-1 at 17:14 with a one-timer from the left circle on a power play, and Nick Jensen pushed it to 5-1 just 33 seconds later with a shot from the point.
Tatar knocked in a loose puck during a scramble in front to pull the Devils within 5-2 at 4:08 in the third period.
Bratt extended his point streak to six games when he got behind the defense during a line change and scored to make it 5-3 at 9:06.
Lindgren robbed Yegor Sharangovich with a right pad save with about six minutes remaining, and Protas iced it when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush at 16:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.